8 indicted in alcohol-related death after fraternity party

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors say eight people have been indicted in the alcohol-related death of an Ohio college student found unconscious after a fraternity party. Five of those indicted Thursday are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore at Bowling Green State University, was found by roommates and taken to a hospital in early March. He died three days later. An investigation found that fraternity members had forced pledges to each drink an entire bottle of alcohol during an off-campus event. The other charges against some of the eight include reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing and violating underage alcohol laws.