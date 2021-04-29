4th flight fizzles for NASA’s Mars helicopter, retry Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Mars helicopter fizzled on its fourth flight attempt after three successes. The 4-pound helicopter named Ingenuity was supposed to lift off Thursday on its longest, fastest flight yet. But the chopper remained on the ground. Flight controllers in California will attempt a redo on Friday. Ingenuity’s took flight for the first time at Mars on April 19, after controllers fixed a software error. Managers said the solution would work 85% of the time. After three successful flights, Thursday’s attempt was not one of them. NASA is hoping for better luck Friday.