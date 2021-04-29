18 people killed in north Burkina Faso attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says an attack by gunmen in the country’s north this week has killed at least 18 people and severely injured one. Salfo Kabore, the governor of the Sahel region said in a statement that the attack Monday evening in Yattakou village in the Seno area has also caused many people to flee. The attack happened the same day two Spanish journalists and an Irish aid worker were killed and a Burkinabe soldier went missing when their anti-poaching patrol was ambushed by jihadists in the country’s east. The West African nation has been overrun by violence linked to Islamic extremists that has killed thousands and displaced more than 1 million people.