Wisconsin State Fair preparing for in-person event in August

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin State Fair is preparing to return this summer after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the event for the first time in 75 years. Organizers said Wednesday they are preparing to welcome visitors Aug. 5-15 with increased sanitation protocols in place, some of which have yet to be determined. The Journal Sentinel reports that mask requirements, vaccine passports and rapid testing have been discussed as possible new criteria. State Fair officials cited a survey they conducted this month showing that 88% of participants would be comfortable attending a large event now or in the near future. In addition, 78% said they plan to attend the fair this year.