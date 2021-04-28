WIAC softball: UWEC sweeps, UW-Stout splits

(WQOW) - Behind four home runs, the UW-Eau Claire softball team swept a doubleheader at UW-River Falls on Wednesday.

The Blugolds earned a 3-2 win in game one, then a 13-5 victory in game two. UWEC (21-11, 7-3 WIAC) will visit UW-Whitewater on Saturday.

UW-Stout earned a doubleheader split with UW-La Crosse at Alumni Field.

The Eagles won the opening game 9-3 behind a 7-run fifth inning, but the Blue Devils answered with a 4-run first inning to win game two 4-3.

UW-Stout (5-18, 0-10 WIAC) will host UW-Oshkosh on Friday afternoon.