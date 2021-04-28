UW-Eau Claire announces graduation plans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At UW-Eau Claire on May 14 and 15 there will be in-person outdoor "diploma ceremonies" on the campus mall.

Two guests per graduate will be allowed to attend the ceremony in person.

Also, on the 15th, a virtual commencement ceremony will take place with the chancellor and provost honoring all May 2021 graduates.

Commencement Coordinator Corry Mahnke said their top priority is health and safety, and they are closing monitoring local, state and CDC COVID-19 guidance.