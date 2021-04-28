Skip to Content

US, UK, Barbadian authors up for Women’s Prize for fiction

LONDON (AP) — Novels that explore forgotten and neglected communities in Britain, the U.S. and the Caribbean have been named finalists for the 30,000 pound, or $42,000, Women’s Prize for fiction. The six-book shortlist includes American author Brit Bennett’s tale of twins two take different paths, “The Vanishing Half,” U.S. writer Patricia Lockwood’s social-media satire “No One is Talking About This” and “Transcendent Kingdom,” a story of African immigrants in Alabama by Ghanaian-American writer Yaa Gyasi. Also in the running are Barbadian writer Cherie Jones’ “How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House,” British writers Susanna Clarke’s literary fantasy “Piranesi” and British author Claire Fuller’s rural family saga “Unsettled Ground.” The winner will be announced on July 7.

