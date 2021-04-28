Turkish jets, troops hit PKK targets in new Iraq incursion

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says warplanes are striking suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq, while commando troops are conducting a search and sweep operation. Turkey’s military on Friday launched a new ground and air offensive against militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which maintain bases in northern Iraq and have used the territory for attacks against Turkey. It was the first Turkish incursion into the region since February, when 13 Turkish citizens, who were abducted by Kurdish insurgents, were found dead in a cave complex in an apparently botched operation to rescue them.