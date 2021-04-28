Skip to Content

Trial held for crash that killed two Dunn County men

SAUK COUNTY (WQOW) - Verdicts are in for the man charged in the traffic crash deaths of two prominent area businessmen.

Albart Shores, La Crosse was charged in the 2018 crash that killed Scot Miller, owner of the Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax and Dave Howe, owner of school bus company Menomonie Transportation.

Investigators say they died when Shores' car came into their lane and hit their SUV causing it to go into a ditch and roll.
It happened on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells. Investigators say Shores was drunk, and had cocaine in his system.

After a weeklong trial, a jury last week found Shores guilty of 15 charges, including homicide by intoxicated driving. Shores will be sentenced in September.

