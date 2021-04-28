Trending drier to end April, and a warmer start to May

Great news! Early birds will be happy to know we're back into the early sunrise season. Plus, the forecast is trending drier and warmer heading into May.

For the next 102 days we'll see a sunrise prior to 6 am. We're still gaining roughly 2 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight each day, and we'll continue to do so until June 20th. That's the summer solstice, the longer day of the

The last few days of April are trending a bit drier. There is a slight chance for showers Wednesday through midday, but any rain will be brief and light.

Pockets of sunshine are possible throughout our Wednesday as temperatures climb into the low 60s again. We'll see another wave move in overnight for Thursday that will push temperatures into the mid 60s, before a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon.

Then, high pressure takes over for Friday and we get clear, sunny skies and temps near 60 again.

Strolling into May, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. Saturday's rain chances have disappeared in model guidance, so for now it looks dry. Sunday we'll see upper 70s again with a chance for thunderstorms in the late evening.