Top Iran diplomat offers regret over leak of frank comments

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat has expressed regret that recording leaked out of him making frank comments about the limits of his power in the Islamic Republic. Mohammad Javad Zarif’s comments on Instagram on Wednesday came as Iran’s president described the incident as a means to derail ongoing talks with world powers over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal. The recording has caused a political firestorm across Iran ahead of the nation’s June 18 presidential election. Zarif has said he doesn’t want to run in the election but some have suggested him as a potential candidate to stand against hard-liners in the vote.