Sex offender will be released in rural Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man convicted of sexual assault in Illinois is on his way to Wisconsin to live with family.

Leo Lacy, 43, was convicted on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Will County, Illinois. He spent nine years in prison for the assault.

Now, Lacy is going to live with family at S15554 Williams Road which is about five miles north of Strum. An exact release date was not provided.

He must be on GPS monitoring and spend the rest of his life on the sex offender registry.