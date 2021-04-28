Police: 4 people killed in German hospital, woman detained

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a woman has been detained after four people were found dead at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam. A spokesman for Brandenburg state police says officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. They found the four dead people and fifth person who was serious injured. Police spokesman Thorsten Herbst tells The Associated Press that the victims showed signs of significant external violence. He said the detained woman is “urgently suspected” of the killings, but declined to immediately provide further details. Local daily Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported that the victims were patients at the clinic and the detained woman was an employee. Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital, Berlin.