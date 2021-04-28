Public confusion: Masks required in some places, not others

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The CDC has released new guidance suggesting that fully-vaccinated people are now safe to go mask-less when outdoors and in small groups. However, that suggestion is leaving some confused: why can you ditch the mask in some places, and not others, especially if you've received a COVID vaccine?

Prevea Health in Eau Claire's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson said the distinction has to do with public circulation of COVID-19.

"If you're in a large group of people, some of which have not been vaccinated, in an indoor setting, then it's likely that there's a large amount of virus circulating in the air," Johnson said. "And even if you are vaccinated, you do run a small, but not zero risk of getting the disease."

Johnson explained that as the virus circulation decreases, so will the risk of contraction in large groups. This means that as more people get vaccinated and the U.S. inches closer to herd immunity, the closer we are to going mask-less in more settings.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker