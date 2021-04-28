NZ Rugby votes to sell commercial share to US investors

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby will move ahead with a plan to sell a 12.5 percent stake in its commercial rights to American investors after winning the support of provinces at its annual meeting. New Zealand’s 26 provincial unions voted unanimously in favor of the proposal to sell the stake to California-based Silver Lake Partners for 387.5 million New Zealand dollars (US$279.2 million). It values the rights at NZ$3.1 billion ($2.2 billion). The only remaining obstacle to the deal is the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association. The union representing professional players has expressed concern about several aspects of the sale.