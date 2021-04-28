New season, new challenges ahead for Old Abes softball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's the story you're hearing in Eau Claire and across the Chippewa Valley. No games in nearly two years means a lot of changes on the roster for softball teams.

Eau Claire Memorial has a new coach along with the new players. Kari Winkler took over as head coach in February for longtime coach Brad Chapman, who retired after 20 years coaching the Old Abes.

Winkler has loads of softball experience, she played at UW-La Crosse and coached JV for both Chi-Hi and Memorial High Schools. She's been away from the game for years while coaching physical education courses at Memorial, but she returns with hopes to inspire the community.

"I'm excited just to work face-to-face with young athletes," Winkler said. "Just to be able to interact with kids and pass on my knowledge and experience, and feeling that energy and enthusiasm, it's a great thing. It seemed like a great opportunity to get back in the game and give back to our community, but also to be a good role model for girls in sports."

Along with a new coach are new players, new COVID-19 protocols, and a shortened schedule, which means less practice time and less games. The Old Abes already have one game postponed due to weather.

The team knows they have obstacles to overcome, but they're just grateful to be together.

"We didn't have a season last year, so a lot of these kids haven't played together and haven't formed that team concept," Winkler said. "We're doing a lot of things as we go in a short amount of time, but they're super excited to be playing again."

"We have kind of a young team, but I think we have a good group of girls, and I'm excited for what the season's going to be like."

The team will take the field for the first time Thursday at Carson Park against Rice Lake.