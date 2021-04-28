Navy removes commander of Pearl Harbor-based submarine

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy has relieved the commander of a Pearl Harbor-based submarine, citing leadership and command climate problems. The U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force says the commander of Submarine Squadron 7 lost confidence in the ability of Cmdr. Joseph Lautenslager to lead the USS Charlotte. The squadron’s deputy commander has assumed leadership of the Charlotte until a permanent replacement is named. The Pacific Fleet submarine force says commanding officers are held to a very high standard and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.