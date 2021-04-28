Minnesota signs George Washington transfer Jamison Battle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has finalized the first of several expected transfers by adding former George Washington forward Jamison Battle. He gives new Gophers coach Ben Johnson a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter and perimeter defender to help build a revamped lineup around. Battle is a native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, who played at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, just like Johnson did. Battle averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 35.7 minutes per game over two seasons for the Colonials. He shot 42.9% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range.