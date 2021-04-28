Menomonie man charged with sexual assault for 3rd time in a month

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie man who was charged for sexually assaulting women on two separate occasions in Eau Claire since March 30 is now accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Dunn County.

Larry A. Young, 28, is charged with 2nd degree sexual assault in Dunn County Court. That is in addition to previous charges of 4th degree sexual assault, attempted 2nd degree sexual assault and stalking in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the latest criminal complaint filed in Dunn County Court:

On April 5, a woman went to the Menomonie Police Department to say she had been sexually assaulted by Young. The officer said during the interview the victim was emotional and cried, adding she was animated as if she was reliving the event.

The woman said Young came up to her at a store and asked for her number, which she provided. She said they started messaging and at points Young asked her to marry him and then his messages turned sexual.

The victim said the two met up and had consensual sex in December 2020 in a parking lot outside a Menomonie bar. After that she said Young drove around Menomonie and explained he liked to people watch after work. She said he went onto say he was being targeted by Menomonie PD for his "people watching habit" and he was considering getting a new car so police wouldn't recognize him.

About two weeks later the two agreed to hang out and Young picked up the victim in a new car.

She said Young parked the car outside the same bar and they got into the back seat where Young began to touch her despite her "protest." She said Young had sex with her and she tried to open the car door and get out, but he grabbed her hand and wouldn't stop.

The victim said after Young was charged with sexual assault in Eau Claire County he messaged her and said not to believe what she was seeing.

This charge in Dunn County comes with a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. He is due in court for an initial appearance on May 4.