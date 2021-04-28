Memorial hosts, North travels for soccer playoffs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There's a chance Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial meet in the alternate fall boys soccer postseason, but only if the schools win their opening-round matches.

The Old Abes earned the second seed in Sectional 1 in the Division 1 bracket and will host Stevens Point on May 6.

The Huskies earned the fourth seed and will travel to top seed Appleton North that same day.

If either team wins, they'll play on Saturday, May 8 for the sectional title. Both the semifinal round and championship round will be held that day.