Marshfield Clinic to resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WQOW) - Certain Marshfield Clinic locations, including Eau Claire, will be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine once again.

Back on April 13, the CDC and state DHS called for a pause of the vaccine when several people reported severe blood clotting. There have now been 15 reports of clotting, all in women. Last week, the hold was lifted by the CDC and FDA.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has not announced whether they will be using the vaccine again.

"The chance of a woman between the ages of 18-49 getting a blood clot after receiving the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is very rare – less than seven women in a million. The risk is about one case per million among women 50 and older, according to the CDC," Marshfield Clinic officials said in a news release.

The release from Marshfield Clinic says the vaccine will be used at "limited sites" this week which an official with the clinic confirms includes Eau Claire.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine only requires one dose compared to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which require two doses for full effectiveness.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker