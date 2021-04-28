Madison Hugdahl signs with Viterbo WBB

OSSEO (WQOW) - Madison Hugdahl was drawn to Viterbo University for its nursing program.

With the help of her Thunder basketball teammates, she soon realized she was drawn to competing at the college level too.

The Osseo-Fairchild senior signed her letter of intent Wednesday in front of dozens of friends and family members. She will join Lionel Jones' V-Hawks program this fall.

"They just made it so much easier to decide I wanted to be with another team," Hugdahl said of her teammates. "It's really great to know I have all their support."

The Thunder won the Western Cloverbelt championship last season.