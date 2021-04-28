Kickoff event held for library renovation project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens gathered for the L.E. Public Memorial Library's construction kickoff event Wednesday.

Renovations include an all-new third floor with a 200-seat community room and modernized study rooms. Outside, there will be a drive-up window for visitors to pick up materials.

Bob Eierman, one of the fundraising co-chairs, said an engineering firm came in to evaluate the library and noted it needed to be renovated soon.

"When we realized quite how dire the straits were with the building, [the engineering firm] estimated that we would have to spend somewhere between $5 and $8 million in the next few years just to keep the building going," Eierman said.

Eau Claire's Market & Johnson is the project's contractor. The city of Eau Claire invested $11.5 million into the library's renovation. The goal was for $7 million to be raised through private donations. As of Wednesday, 96 percent of the project's fundraising goal has been met.

"I am very excited for the future of the library in our community," said Carol Gabler, a fundraising co-chair. "It's been amazing to see that over 600 donors have come forward to help us. The community supports one another. It's been wonderful to see that happen in our community."

"We have been sincerely overwhelmed by the community's support," said Kim Hennings, deputy director of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

The contents of the library are now at its new location - 2725 Mall Drive.

Moving that many books wasn't easy.

"The logistics of moving an entire library were intricate and involved," Hennings said. "A lot of labeling. Fortunately, librarians are very organized."

Most of the library's normal services, including appointment-free walk in visits, will be reinstated when the Mall Drive location opens in May.