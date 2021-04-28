Judicial nominees, perhaps a potential justice, face Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for President Joe Biden’s first batch of judicial nominees to come before Congress. Five of Biden’s nominees will appear on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for their confirmation hearing. Biden hopes to bring more diversity to the federal bench after four years in which President Donald Trump chose white men as judges at the highest rate in decades. None of the five people the committee will consider Wednesday for a judgeship is a white man. One of them, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, is seen as a possible pick for the Supreme Court if a vacancy arises.