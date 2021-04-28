Judge won’t block Arizona Senate’s 2020 election recount

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is refusing to shut down the Republican-led Arizona Senate’s recount of 2.1 million ballots from the 2020 election in the state’s most populous county. But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin ordered ballot secrecy and voter privacy procedures the Senate’s contractor is using be made public, barring an appeal. Wednesday’s decision was both a loss and a win for the Arizona Democratic Party. Its lawyers argued the Senate’s secrecy put voter privacy at risk and wanted the recount halted or at least the policies made public. Lawyers for the Senate say no voter information is at risk. The recount is now in its sixth day.