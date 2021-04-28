Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries

A Google affiliate is using drones to deliver Girl Scout cookies in a Virginia community. The town of Christiansburg has been a testing ground for commercial delivery drones operated by Wing, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet. The company said it began talking to Girl Scout troops because they’ve been having a harder time selling Thin Mints and other iconic cookies because fewer people are out and about during the pandemic. It’s the latest attempt to build public enthusiasm for futuristic drone delivery as Wing competes against Amazon, Walmart, UPS and others to overcome its many technical and regulatory hurdles.