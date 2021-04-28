Ginther tosses gem, but Blugolds swept at home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tom Ginther pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, but the UW-Eau Claire baseball team was swept by UW-Stevens Point Wednesday at Carson Park.

Ginther, who gave up two runs, was on the losing end of a pitcher's duel with the Pointers' Casey Pickering, who allowed one over seven innings in a 2-1 UW-Stevens Point win.

Game 1 box score

The Blugolds (4-22, 4-14 WIAC) dropped the second game 10-6 despite two home runs by Johnny Pecora.

The Pointers (20-7, 15-3 WIAC) scored six runs in the eighth inning.

Game 2 box score

UW-Eau Claire travels to UW-Stevens Point Saturday for another doubleheader. Game one is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.