French PM condemns 20 retired generals who warned of ‘chaos’

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister has strongly condemned an open letter by 20 retired generals that raised the specter of chaos in France and hinted the military could take action if nothing were done to prevent it. Prime Minister Jean Castex also took issue with far-right leader Marine Le Pen for backing the retired generals. Their “call to honor” was published a week ago in the right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles but gained traction after presidential candidate Le Pen expressed support and encouraged the letter-writers to join her National Rally party. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Castex said sanctions could be forthcoming over the letter.