Florida lawmakers move to punish social media companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Social media companies are facing the wrath of Florida lawmakers, who are poised to soon send legislation to Gov. Ron DeSantis that could punish online platforms for perceived slights against conservatives. It was another key legislative victory for the Republican governor, who urged lawmakers to deliver the legislation as part of a campaign to reign in Big Tech — in how they collect and use consumer information and in how social media platforms treat their users. DeSantis is supporting hefty financial penalties against social media platforms that suspend the accounts of political candidates. The bill approved by the House would fine companies up to $250,000 a day for doing so.