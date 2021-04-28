First lady holds virtual reception for guests not at speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden held a virtual reception for guests who ordinarily would have joined her in her box at the U.S. Capitol to watch President Joe Biden’s prime-time address to Congress. Guests are barred from the House chamber this year due to COVID-19. So the first lady used technology to help amplify policies Biden will discuss during his speech Wednesday night and opened the event to the public. The five guests personify themes in the president’s speech. Jill Biden told her guests during the Wednesday afternoon event that everything the president is doing is for them.