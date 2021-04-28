‘Fetal heartbeat’ in abortion laws taps emotion, not science

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ohio maternal fetal medicine specialist Dr. Michael Cackovic says Republican-backed laws banning abortions at what they term the “first detectable fetal heartbeat” defy science. He says at the point where advanced ultrasound technology can detect a steady repetitive rhythm, the embryo isn’t yet a fetus and it doesn’t have a heart. The assertion by proponents that abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy “stops a beating heart” was arguably the stroke of political genius that helped so-called “heartbeat bills” defy constitutional concerns to become law in 13 states. None has taken effect due to court challenges, the latest being argued Thursday in Tennessee.