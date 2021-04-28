Feds release videos of Jan. 6 riot showing police assault

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have released videos showing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick being attacked with a chemical spray as the pro-Trump mob descended on the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. The videos were released Wednesday after media outlets, including The Associated Press, went to court to demand that they be made available to the press. Sicknick died after defending the Capitol. The Washington medical examiner’s office found that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. The release of the video comes as the two men charged in the assault on Sicknick and other officers are fighting to be released from jail.