Ex-wildlife managers want veto of Idaho wolf-killing bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 30 retired state, federal and tribal wildlife managers want Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little to veto a bill backed by agricultural interests that could cut the state’s wolf population by 90%. The former workers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and others in a letter to Little on Wednesday say the methods for killing wolves allowed in the measure violate longstanding wildlife management practices and sportsmen ethics. The measure allows the killing of wolf pups and nursing mothers. Backers say changes to Idaho law could cut the wolf population from 1,500 to 150. They say there are too many wolves, and they are attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife.