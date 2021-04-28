Evers announces the state is paying residents’ overdue utility bills

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - More than 36,000 Wisconsinites are going to have their overdue utility bills paid for with help from the state of Wisconsin.

According to Gov. Tony Evers, the state will payout more than $21 million to cover the overdue bills.

Evers said people did not need to apply as the bills were paid based on previously-submitted Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance applications.

“This year has been tough for folks and families, and we know there are so many who’ve struggled to make ends meet,” Evers said. “That’s why we’re working every day to ensure families, our state, and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic, and part of that is making sure households across the state can keep their lights on and their utilities running.”

“At the outset of the pandemic, Wisconsin was one of the first states in the country to put consumer and financial protections in place for customers and utilities alike so everyone could continue to receive vital utility services and stay safe, stay at home, and stop the spread of the disease. Now that we are carefully emerging from the pandemic, Wisconsin is again one of the first to provide meaningful financial assistance to those who were hit hardest, allowing customers to keep their lights and water on and stay warm,” said Public Service Commission Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “Thanks to Governor Evers’ action today, and in partnership with our state’s utilities, thousands of utility customers who suffered severe financial hardship over the past year will see dramatic relief.”

You can find more about the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program here.