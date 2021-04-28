EU report takes aim at Russia over vaccine fake news

BRUSSELS (AP) — A new European Union report says Russia has launched a massive campaign to promote the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. It says that at the same time Russian officials are spreading fake news that the West is trying to undermine the shot. Wednesday’s report is compiled by the strategic communications branch of the EU’s external action service. The agency is essentially the 27-nation bloc’s foreign ministry and it studied virus-linked disinformation from December to April. The report says part of the campaign is to sow distrust in the European Medicines Agency, which approves vaccines for use on the EU market. Pro-Kremlin outlets are accused of spreading rumors that the EMA is delaying its approval of Sputnik V.