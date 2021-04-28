Elk Mound School Board votes to make mask-wearing optional

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - Students and faculty in the Elk Mound Area School District will now be able to keep their masks off when heading into class.

In a statement provided to WQOW, Superintendent Eric Wright said:

"On Monday night, the Elk Mound Board of Education voted to make face coverings optional beginning on Monday, May 3. Face coverings will still be required on school district transportation and WIAA sport guidelines will be followed for our student-athletes."

