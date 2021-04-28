Eau Claire on list of best small cities to start a small business

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A recently-published survey ranked Eau Claire as one of the top small cities to start a small business.

After gathering data from nearly 300 small cities across the country, Verizon ranked Eau Claire as number 36 as a small business-friendly small city.

Economic Development Manager Aaron White believes part of the reason Eau Claire made the list is because of the area's steady growth, especially in the downtown area.

He said for more than a decade there's been big renovations and improvements to downtown.

The city also added amenities to boulevard areas for pedestrians and bicyclists, which create an attractive environment for small, boutique-style businesses.

White also spoke about how small businesses help keep dollars within the community.

"They also tend to seek out suppliers that are local as well, greater chance to see them buying from local vendors and wholesalers. Another thing too you'll see is there's a tie to the community that will tend to keep them anchored to a location," White said. "A business that has local ties, local roots, started and is operated locally feels a stronger connection to the community and will work harder to stay there."

If you are interested in starting a small business but don't know where to start, White suggests contacting the city, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. or the Eay Claire Area Development Corporation.