Difference between “humidity” and “dew points” and why we use the latter term

Today started mild with a low temperature right at today's average low of 39. Tomorrow is the first morning with an average low of 40 as we continue to trend warmer. This afternoon, however, fell short of average due to clouds and some rain that stayed south of Eau Claire for the most part.

While it's hasn't been humid yet, it's time to get reacclimated to the weather term, "dew point", since Stormtracker 18 will use it a lot through the summer months. Dew points are a much better way to determine humidity than the parameter "relative humidity" which is sometimes just called "humidity".

The humidity percentage varies as temperature changes even if the amount of moisture in the air doesn't. Dew points are the hypothetical temperature the air would have to cool down to in order to achieve 100% humidity, meaning that the dew point will read the same at any temperature for a given level of moisture in the air.

So, today's dew points are well in the dry category. Most people don't start feeling humidity until the dew point reaches 50 degrees and most aren't uncomfortable until the dew point rises into the 60s.

Chances for pesky, light, and isolated showers will continue to be possible through tomorrow. There looks to be a window from mid morning through early afternoon where some isolated showers and possibly a rumble of thunder could form, but we will be dry for most of the day and it's possible for these isolated showers to affect a very small part of the Chippewa Valley and miss more places than those that get the light rain.

Another weak round of these isolated showers is possible late evening before we dry out for Friday. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, but temperatures will still likely be a bit below average with highs in the low 60s.

A warm front moves through Friday night, and while there is a slight chance for a few showers overnight, Saturday will be dry and much warmer. Partial sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will warm temps to the upper 70s to possibly low 80s!

That's a nice first day of May, though the wind might be create choppy water for anglers. Dew points on Saturday may climb up into the 50s, so some may notice a bit of moisture in the air but most will not find that level of humidity to be uncomfortable.

Small rain chances return Sunday and last on and off through the first half of next week.