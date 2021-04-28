Denim Day: Bringing awareness to sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many people around the world, and right here in the Chippewa Valley, are wearing denim for Denim Day, but it's for a much more serious reason than you might think.

The Denim Day story began in Italy in 1992 when an 18-year-old woman reported that her 45-year-old driving instructor raped her.

The man was convicted of rape and sentenced to jail, but years later, he appealed the conviction and claimed they had consensual sex.

The Italian Supreme Court overturned the conviction and the perpetrator was released.

The court argued that because the victim was wearing very tight jeans, she had to have helped him remove them, and by removing them it was consensual sex, not rape.

So in honor of Denim Day, staff members at Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire donned their own denim in solidarity with victims of sexual assault.

A local advocate said asking a victim or survivor what they were wearing puts blame on the victim rather than the perpetrator.

"It absolutely discourages victims from talking," said Hannah Peterson, an in-house sexual assault victim advocate at Bolton Refuge House. "There's already a lot of victims who don't report. Why are we focusing more on blaming the victim and what the victim could've done differently whereas we should be focusing more on stopping sexual violence."

As part of sexual assault awareness month, Bolton staff members are also wearing teal ribbons made by the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.

There's also 'care cups' placed throughout community businesses that people can drop donations into and read facts about sexual violence.