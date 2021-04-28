City lines up behind Meridian as new name for Mason High

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia city is renaming schools honoring Thomas Jefferson and George Mason, founding fathers who also owned slaves. Instead of honoring the nation’s third president, Thomas Jefferson Elementary will now be known as Oak Street Elementary. The school board in Falls Church City also voted Tuesday to rename George Mason High to Meridian High. The board said Meridian reflects the school’s international perspective, since a meridian is a global line of longitude that runs through both poles. Mason authored the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which served as a template for the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. The name changes take effect July 1.