Chippewa Valley sees opposite of national truck driver shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Across the nation this summer, gas stations are at risk of a gas shortage because of a truck driver shortage. But here in the Chippewa Valley, the risk of a price hike is minimal compared to the rest of the country.

That's because Eau Claire is actually seeing an increase in truck drivers.

According to the National Tank Truck Carriers, because of a lack of qualified drivers, up to 25 percent of tank trucks in the fleet are remaining parked heading into this summer. At this point in 2019, only 10 percent of trucks were sitting idle for the same reason.

But in Eau Claire, the truck driving director at Chippewa Valley Technical College, Karl Pinter, said there's actually been an increase in students enrolling to become drivers.

"Of course, we're seeing a shortage of drivers, but it's not stopping businesses from selling fuel at this point," Pinter said. "There's not as much need for fuel as there is in more populous areas; I think it's going to hit the major metropolitan cities before it ever hits us."

Tanker truckers require special certification, including a commercial driver's license and weeks of training after being hired.