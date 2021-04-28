Chippewa County Health Dept. working through mask policies, says J&J vaccine available in some places

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The director of Chippewa County's Public Health Department said the department isn't ready to create new mask policies based on recent CDC guidance just yet.

The CDC says fully-vaccinated people don't need masks for outdoor activities unless in crowded areas.

Health Director Angela Weideman said local health departments need time to adapt their policies and recommendations to that federal guidance.

"It takes a little bit of time for [the] state to message and then for local to message it, so those are discussions that are being had right now, but no formal message coming from the health department at this time," Weideman said.

The second item for discussion was the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Weideman said there are vaccine providers in the area now using it again and anyone who prefers the one-shot option should check the health department's vaccine hub to see which providers are giving the shot and if they have it available.

"I would definitely suggest if someone does want Johnson & Johnson to call ahead and make sure they have access to that at the location they're planning to get their vaccine," Weideman said.

As for other vaccines, Weideman said of those who have received a Pfizer or Moderna shot, and have been eligible to get a second dose, only 3.1% have chosen not to.

There are ongoing efforts in local vaccine providers to get those people back in for another shot.

