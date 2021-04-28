Chicago braces for release of another police shooting video

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for calm ahead of the release of video of another fatal police shooting. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is expected to release footage of the March 31 police killing of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez as soon as Wednesday. It provided the footage to his family on Tuesday. Lightfoot’s call for peace echoed the one she made before the release this month of footage of the March 29 fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Authorities haven’t given many details about the shooting of Alvarez, but the head of the police union issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging he had been shot in the back but that there was “nothing wrong with” the shooting.