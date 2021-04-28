Brockton to name street in honor of the late Marvin Hagler

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Middleweight boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler is being celebrated in his Massachusetts hometown with a street named in his honor. The Enterprise reports that the Brockton City Council on Monday approved a proposal by two councilors to name a currently under-construction street Marvin Hagler Drive. Hagler, who died in March at age 66, finished his professional career with a 62-3-2 record with 52 knockouts. The street will intersect Petronelli Way, the site of the gym where Hagler was trained and managed by the Petronelli brothers, Goody and Pat.