Brainerd man sentenced to 4 years for fire at Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brainerd man who pleaded guilty to helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to four years in federal prison. Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages that resulted from the May 2020 precinct fire. Robinson pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. A federal complaint accuses Robinson of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw toward the Third Precinct headquarters. In addition, Robinson and others allegedly tore down a fence that surrounded the building.