Blues rally to beat Wild 4-3 on Thomas’ goal with 0:23 left

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robert Thomas capped a three-goal third-period rally by the St. Louis Blues by scoring with 23 seconds left for a 4-3 victory over Minnesota. That stopped the Wild’s seven-game winning streak. Mike Hoffman’s second power play goal of the game brought the Blues within one early in the third period. Jordan Kyrou tied the game about four minutes later. Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who wasted an opportunity to move closer to the West Division lead.