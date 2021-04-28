BioNTech chief: Europe will reach herd immunity by August

BERLIN (AP) — The head of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says Europe can achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus within the next four months. While the exact threshold required to reach that critical level of immunization remains a matter of debate, experts say a level above 70% would significantly disrupt transmission of the coronavirus within a population. BioNTech developed the first widely approved COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, The company’s chief executive told reporters Wednesday that data from people who have received the vaccine show that the immune response gets weaker over time, and a third shot will likely be required nine to 12 months after the first, and then again every 12 to 18 months.