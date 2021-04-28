Australians mark 25 years since massacre changed gun laws

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has marked the 25th anniversary of a lone gunman killing 35 people in Tasmania state in a massacre that galvanized the nation to drastically tighten gun laws. A service was held on Wednesday at the Port Arthur tourist town where the shooter killed 35 and wounded another 23 on Sunday, April 28, 1996. Within two weeks, the federal and state governments had agreed to standardize gun laws with a primary aim of getting rapid-fire weapons out of public hands. Since the massacre, there have been three mass gun homicides — defined as at least four dead victims — in Australia. In the decade before the massacre, there had been 11 such mass shootings.