Global shares mostly higher before Fed meeting, Biden speech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly moderately higher in listless trading as investors watch for news out of a Federal Reserve meeting. Shares in Europe rose and benchmarks in Japan, China and Australia finished higher, while South Korea’s index fell. Analysts said Asian investors are adopting a wait-and-see stance before the Fed meeting. The slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations in some parts of Asia, including Japan, and a surge of cases in India are adding to continued worries about the pandemic. Investors are also waiting for President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress.