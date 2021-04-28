3 more officers on leave over arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — Three more police officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia have been placed on leave. A Loveland police spokesperson said Wednesday that officers Daria Jalali and Tyler Blackett and Sgt. Phil Metzler were placed on administrative leave last week in connection with the arrest of Karen Garner last year. The arresting officer was also placed on leave after Garner filed a federal lawsuit and her lawyer released body camera footage of her arrest earlier this month. The officers could not be reached for comment.